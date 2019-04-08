=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - Atrium European Real Estate Limited Notice of Q1 2019 Trading Update 8 April 2019. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, will announce its first quarter trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2019, on Wednesday, 8 May 2019. There will be a call for analysts on the day of the trading update at 0830 UK / 0930 CET. Please contact atrium@fticonsulting.com [atrium@fticonsulting.com] for the dial-in details. For further information: FTI Consulting, London +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney atrium@fticonsulting.com [atrium@fticonsulting.com] Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

