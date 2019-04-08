Metrion Biosciences ("Metrion"), the specialist ion channel contract research and drug discovery company, today announced the appointment of Dr Andrew Southan as Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. Dr Southan was previously the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Dr Southan joined Metrion as Head of Commercial Operations in October 2016, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in April 2017, and joined the board as a director in March 2018. During this period the Company has made significant progress, developing innovative, high-quality assays for its clients and expanding the international customer base into new territories.

Andy has over 25 years of experience in ion channel research and development, starting his career at Wyeth Research (UK), followed by postdoctoral studies at Imperial College London. He has also held leadership roles at CeNeS Pharmaceuticals and Ionix Pharmaceuticals, and spent 12 years leading and expanding the UK ion channel team for BioFocus and Charles River Laboratories.

Keith McCullagh. Chairman of Metrion Biosciences, commented: "Andy has been a driving force supporting Metrion's growth and success over the past three years. His extensive pharmaceutical CRO industry experience, deep technical understanding of the ion channel field and strong management skills made him the ideal candidate for this new leadership role. I congratulate Andy on his appointment and look forward to working with him to achieve continued progress."

Dr Andrew Southan, Chief Executive Officer, Metrion Biosciences, said: "It is a pleasure to work with Metrion's team of expert ion channel specialists, management team and board of directors, and I am looking forward to this next chapter as CEO, further expanding Metrion's ion channel services as well as the Company's reputation as a global leader in ion channel biology."

