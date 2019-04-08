Schneider Electric Named as Finalist in Six Categories at the 2019 Network Computing Awards

- EcoStruxure IT is the Industry's first cloud-based Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solution, enabling 24/7 global visibility into critical applications from anywhere, at any time on any device

LONDON, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been shortlisted as a finalist in six categories at the Network Computing Awards 2019.

The awards for which Schneider Electric have been nominated span the company's broad expertise in data centre infrastructure solutions, including their EcoStruxure Ready Smart-UPS with Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and Cloud-based management software platform, EcoStruxure IT.

The categories in which Schneider Electric are named as a finalist are:

Data Centre Product of the Year - APC by Schneider Electric Smart-UPS TM with Lithium Ion

IT Optimisation Product of the Year - Schneider Electric EcoStruxure IT TM

New Software Product of the Year - Schneider Electric EcoStruxure IT

New Cloud Solution of the Year - Schneider Electric EcoStruxure IT and EcoStruxure IT Expert TM for Partners

Hardware Product of the Year - APC by Schneider Electric Smart-UPS with Lithium Ion

Cloud Based Solution of the Year - Schneider Electric EcoStruxure IT

"Schneider Electric is leading the transformation of data centres through the innovation within its EcoStruxure architecture," said Marc Garner Vice President, Secure Power, Schneider Electric UK&I. "Being shortlisted as a finalist in so many categories reflects not only the depth of quality built into our product offerings, but the breadth of applications they address. For businesses striving to meet the challenges of the digital transformation via resilient, high-performance data centres of any size and at any location, Schneider Electric's solutions are an essential building block. Our presence as finalists in the prestigious Network Computing Awards vindicates that standing."

APC by Schneider Electric Smart-UPS with Lithium Ion is a single-phase UPS that fulfills the need for greater resilience, simplified maintenance and lower cost of ownership. Its longer battery life, built-in smart management systems and smaller size make it particularly suitable for applications serving the Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge Computing.

Li-ion battery technology enables rapid deployment of UPS systems with a smaller physical footprint. They can withstand many more charge/discharge cycles and have a longer operating life than traditional lead-acid battery alternatives. As a consequence, they require lower maintenance, with batteries needing less frequent replacement, which reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Schneider Electric EcoStruxure IT and EcoStruxure IT Expert for Partners are the industry's first vendor-neutral, Data Centre Management as a Service (DMaaS) architectures. They provide global visibility from anywhere at any time on any connected device and deliver data-driven insights into critical IT assets, allowing customers to mitigate risks and reduce downtime.

EcoStruxure IT Expert provides a secure foundation for Channel Partners and IT Solution Providers to deliver additional value and drive new service revenues. The software presents a key opportunity to strengthen customer relationships by delivering insight into the functioning and efficiency of compute facilities, while offering higher availability and potentially lowered service costs as new capabilities are added through the software and connected applications.

As part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure architecture, EcoStruxure IT operates on all IoT-enabled physical infrastructure assets like secure power and cooling - including the new Smart-UPS with APC SmartConnect, a cloud-enabled UPS, designed to be fast and cost-effective for deployment in small, distributed environments and compatible with popular industry Remote Monitoring and Management platforms.

EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge control, apps, analytics, and services.

Voting for the Network Computing awards is open until April 23rd 2019. Please click here or visit http://www.networkcomputingawards.co.uk/ to vote for Schneider Electric.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge control and apps, analytics, and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through over 40 digital services.

Click here for more information about EcoStruxure IT.

Providing Certainty in a Connected World

APC by Schneider Electric is the leading brand worldwide for integrated IT infrastructure and software. With a wide array of products that provide reliable power and availability solutions for IT and communications technologies APC delivers, Certainty in a Connected World. With the largest community of partners tailoring solutions for home and business networks, APC protects critical information and data for individuals and businesses. APC is a brand of Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure, and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator, and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity, and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

EcoStruxure SmartUPS edgecomputing datacentre UPS

