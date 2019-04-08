Emmy Award for UK Audio Tech Company

LONDON and LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UK audio technology company Synchro Arts last night (Sunday 7 April) was given a coveted Emmy award for excellence in engineering creativity by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Las Vegas.

Synchro Arts was the only UK company to receive a Technology and Engineering Emmy this year.

The award was given in recognition of Synchro Arts' unique software which has been used in TV and film for over two decades, saving time and synchronising dialog perfectly to moving images.

Synchro Arts' software has been a mainstay of sound editors in Hollywood and around the world, used in TV shows such as Game of Thrones, Dora the Explorer, Star Trek and Silent Witness and in films including Roma, Django Unchained and X-Men.

Its market-leading audio processing products also helps create recordings with tighter vocals and accurate pitch, and is used by award-winning producers and engineers working with artists as varied as Dr Dre, David Bowie, Steely Dan, Queen, Elton John and Rhianna.

The company was created by physicist and musician Jeff Bloom, who said: "Synchro Arts provides audio professionals with tools that help them deliver their very best work by making specific audio editing tasks easier and faster. We've achieved this by coming up with solutions that had never even been imagined and many of which remain unique.

"We are incredibly excited and so very proud that the industry has chosen to recognise our achievements with an award as distinguished as an Emmy, and we gratefully thank the members of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for this honour."

Adam Sharp, President & CEO, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said "We are especially excited to be honouring these prestigious companies and presenting our gala again at the National Association of Broadcasters Show where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found."

The Emmy Awards for Technology and Engineering are now in their 70th year, with the awards ceremony held on Sunday 7 April in Las Vegas.

About Synchro Arts

Synchro Arts based outside London, UK, develops and markets audio processing software for making audio post-production easier.

For more information, go to: www.synchroarts.com

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organisation dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognises excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Award for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime Entertainment, Daytime Creative Arts & Entertainment, Public & Community Service, and Technology & Engineering.

NATAS membership consists of over 17,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including Regional Student Television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.

For more information, please visit the website at https://emmyonline.tv/70th-annual-technology-engineering-emmy-award-recipients/