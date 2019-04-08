

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY, HENKY) on Monday confirmed its outlook for the current fiscal year 2019. At the Annual General Meeting 2019, the company said it is focusing on sustainable profitable growth, and also outlined the progress in implementing the company's strategic priorities.



For the year, Henkel expects an organic sales growth of between 2 and 4 percent. The company expects for the adjusted EBIT margin a range of 16 to 17 percent and an adjusted EPS development in the mid-single percentage range below prior year at constant exchange rates.



As announced earlier, Henkel CEO Hans Van Bylen announced the payout of the highest dividend in the company's history, based on Henkel's good business performance in fiscal 2018. The company proposed to the AGM a dividend increase by 3.4 percent for both share classes to 1.85 euros per preferred share and 1.83 euros per ordinary share.



Henkel has announced to increase the bandwidth of the dividend payout ratio to 30 to 40 percent, compared to previously announced 25 to 35 percent.



Commenting on the expectations for the economic environment in the current fiscal year, Hans Van Bylen said, 'We continue to operate in a challenging market environment which is characterized by uncertainties and volatility. Overall, we expect the currency effects to become weaker in fiscal 2019 compared to the prior year. But we still expect a negative impact in the low single-digit percentage range. We also anticipate an increase of commodity prices in the low single-digit percentage range.'



In Germany, Henkel shares were trading at 89.70 euros, up 1.33 percent.



