Kosher Foods Market to Gain Traction Owing to Rising Consumption of Kefir Herb & Honey Food Products: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Kosher Foods Market is set to grow at an exponential rate by the year 2028 attributed to an escalating Jewish population all over the world. Kosher certification is a badge of integrity that rule for its purity and quality. Kosher products potentially demonstrated the widest consumer appeal and have broadened their food palate to include Italian, Chinese, Thai, Indian and Japanese cuisines. The latest trend that is gaining traction in the sales of Kosher food products is the growing popularity of cooking time efficient packaged consumer goods. This trend has acquired acceptance primarily among millennials, working-class sector, and children. The growing consumption of kefir herb and honey food products is positively influencing the Kosher Foods demand. Also, rapid urbanization and rising disposable income have generated an awareness regarding the consumption of convenient and healthy food products. However, the strong protest against the selling of animal meat products by several animal rights organizations is hampering the market growth.

By product type, kosher foods market has been segmented into Kosher pareve, Kosher dairy, and Kosher meat. Pareve attributed to holding the highest market share ascribed to its growing popularity as an easy-to-cook consumable product and is further estimated to demonstrate huge growth during the forecast period. Based on key food headings, the market can be segmented into meat & poultry, dairy, eggs, fish, parev, insects, wine and grape products, other alcoholic drinks, passover, chodosh, etc. Geographical segmentation has presented a detailed analysis of Kosher foods market growth prospects across the regions of North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. The Netherlands is a growing market for Kosher foods as it visibly complies with Islamic food laws. Consumers belonging to the developed economies like the United States prefer eating high-quality products that are natural, pure and abide by Jewish dietary laws. They are also keen on adopting environment friendly Kosher consumables, which has mandated the prominent players to venture sustainable Kosher products in order to scale their competitive edge in the global market space.

The kosher foods market poses a multitude of challenges for the business participants and is gaining a critical understanding of these pitfalls have impelled the contenders to pander strategic merger & acquisition activities. They have identified the cost of resources, former growth statistics, sales volume, and future prospects. The competitive landscape of Kosher foods market encompasses an array of highly acclaimed contenders like Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., AGC Chemicals Co. Ltd., AGRANA Starke GmbH, 3 F Industrial Limited, and ADM Milling System. Other significant companies influencing the global market share are Glaxosmithkline, Nestle, Hayman Limited, Unilever and others. The strict Jewish food compliance has mandated its production and packaging operations audit across the food & beverage market. Israeli Rabbinate regulations exhibit explicit rules for labeling, packaging, and foreign trade of their Kosher food products. For instance, in Israel agricultural products have special rules and are often not considered as kosher certified products. These stringent Kosher assurances have helped to build consumer Confidence and have been now identified as a vibrant and modern international professional certification service.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Kosher Foods from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Kosher Foods market.

