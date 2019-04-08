Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: genedrive plc (GDR): First commercial sales in new focus area: bio-threats 08-Apr-2019 / 10:53 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: *First commercial sales in new focus area: bio-threats genedrive plc (GDR) is a commercial-stage company focused on point-of-care (PoC) molecular diagnostics. Its Genedrive(R) molecular diagnostic platform is at the forefront of this technology, offering a rapid, low-cost, simple-to-use device with high sensitivity and specificity in the diagnosis of infectious diseases. Rapid analysis of patient samples greatly aids clinical and public health decision-making, particularly in remote areas of developing countries. Strategic progress in 2018 generated the first product sales in hepatitis C and in 1H'19 has delivered the first product sales in the Bio-threat market to the US Department of Defense (DoD). Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/first-commercial-sale s-in-new-focus-area-bio-threats/ [1] +------------------------+----------------+--------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |dmh@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Dorothea Hill | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 7628| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +------------------------+----------------+--------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 796987 08-Apr-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1c0a906b259121b0f0e7aee4dc57df07&application_id=796987&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=796987&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2019 05:53 ET (09:53 GMT)