Railway System Market Worth $35.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Railway System Market by System Type (Auxiliary Power, HVAC, Propulsion, On-board Vehicle Control, Train Information & Train Safety), Transit Type (Conventional & Rapid), Application (Passenger & Freight Transportation),& Region- Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Railway System Market is estimated to be USD 26.0 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 35.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The growing demand for public transport and increasing need for energy efficient transport are some of the key drivers for the growth of this market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203815831

Passenger transportation, by application, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The major passenger transportation markets include countries such as Japan, India, China, and the European countries. The increase in rapid transit systems equipped with advanced train information system, auxiliary power units, and onboard vehicle control is driving railway system market. Moreover, to provide safety systems, the rolling stock vendors are introducing cameras, video recorders, passenger information displays, and public address system. The increase in these functions will boost the passenger transportation segment of the railway system market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Railway System Market"

38 - Tables

48 - Figures

139 - Pages

Train information system is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, by system type, during the forecast period

The train information system market is estimated to be the fastest growing segment. Train information system is a communication system that provides information to passengers and enables two-way communication between passengers and operators. These communication systems are used in connected rails and high-speed trains for their efficient functioning.

The growing demand for connected and high-speed trains is propelling the demand for train information systems. Moreover, the advent of autonomous trains will act as a catalyst in the growth of the train information system market in future.

Europe to be the largest railway system market

The European railway system market is estimated to be the largest in 2019. The EU represents the biggest absolute market for rail products and services, with the railway system segment representing the largest part of this market. The demand for rail vehicles in this region is triggered by the growing population of urban areas, where the existing transportation infrastructure is insufficient. The expansion of these networks is expected to drive the demand for new vehicles, which, in turn, will fuel the railway system market.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203815831

The report analyzes all major players in the railway system market including CRRC (China), Siemens (Germany), Bombardier (Canada), Alstom (France), and ABB (Switzerland).

Browse Related Reports:



Rolling Stock Market by Product Type (Locomotives, Rapid Transit (DMU, EMU, Light Rail, Metro) Wagons, Coaches), Locomotive Propulsion (Diesel and Electric), Application (Passenger & Freight), Components, Technology & Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Autonomous Train Market by Level of Automation (GOA1, GOA2, GOA3, GOA4), Technology (CBTC, ERTMS, ATC, PTC), Application, Component (Antenna, Camera), Train Type (Metro, Light Rail, Bullet Train/HSR), Track Length, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/railway-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg