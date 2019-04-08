

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving lower on Monday following a week of strong gains.



Growth worries resurfaced as German exports and imports both fell more than expected in February amid the global uncertainties.



Exports fell a calendar and seasonally-adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month, adding to concerns sparked by recent data that growth in the biggest economy in the euro area remained sluggish in the first quarter.



Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent drop. The decline was the first in three months and the biggest since February 2018, when shipments shrunk 2.3 percent.



Sentiment surrounding the Eurozone economy also remained weak, though the corresponding index rose to -0.3 from -2.2 in March.



On the Brexit front, British PM Theresa May is hoping to re-start stalled Brexit negotiations with her chief political rival Jeremy Corbyn later today.



EU leaders are due to meet at a summit on April 10, where Mrs May will be expected to present her new deal.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2 percent at 387.43 in opening deals after closing up 0.1 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was losing half a percent, France's CAC 40 index was down 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.2 percent.



German consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA advanced 1.4 percent after confirming its FY19 outlook.



Italian lender Banco BPM dropped 1.3 percent after it played down possible interest for Monte dei Paschi di Siena.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV added 1.2 percent. According to the Financial Times, the world's eighth largest automaker has agreed to pay Tesla Inc hundreds of millions of euros so that the vehicles of Tesla are counted in its fleet to avoid fines for violating new European Union emission rules.



German software firm SAP fell nearly 2 percent after the head of its cloud business group quit.



Safran declined 2 percent in Paris after two deadly crashes forced Boeing Company to cut its monthly 737 aircraft production by nearly 20 percent.



British specialty pharmaceutical company Indivior rallied 2 percent after announcing data from two new studies.



