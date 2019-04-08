With a Meteoric 13.8% CAGR During 2019-2027, Paper Straws Market Expanding due to Government Reforms for Non-Plastic Goods - TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) records that the global paper straws market is highly competitive with the presence of several uppermost firms as well as startups. Thus, the competitive landscape of the market has changed its nature from a consolidated to a fairly fragmented one. The level of competition between the potential players is likely to elevate as they are creating cutting-edge solutions for addressing different needs of end-users.

Many large-scale companies are adopting several aggressive marketing strategies for cementing their position in the global paper straws market. They are offering paper straws in several sizes ranging from 7 to 10 cm to 10 to 15 cm. Moreover, these players are acquiring a key tactic to stay abreast with the latest trends in the market, which include specialization and customization of paper straws.

Various medium and small-sized vendors in the paper straws market are concentrating on capacity expansion for revamping their production efficiency and fulfilling end-users' demand. They are also focusing hard on channelizing efforts for offering cost-effective paper straws to their customers. The rivalry among players is further getting escalated due to the activity of major players who are aimed at expanding their geographical reach by means of mergers and acquisitions. Some active companies operating in the global paper straws market are Vegware Ltd., Biopac UK Ltd., Footprint LLC., Transcend Packaging., and The Paper Straw Co.

According to experts from TMR, the global paper straws market was valued at US$ 1.6 bn in 2019. Experts project this growth to occur at a noteworthy CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Among various end-users, the food service industry is a significant consumer in the market, which is expected to boost the global paper straws market during the forecast period. This is because of the rising number of food outlets globally along with rapidly changing consumption patterns among consumers in the food and beverages sector. Region-wise, North America is a remarkable shareholder in the market. This is attributed to the U.S governments' initiatives to ban the use of plastic straws.

Rising Consumer Need for Eco-friendly Straw Stokes Demand in Paper Straws Market

Paper straws fall under a category of single-use disposable products, which are mainly made up of raw materials include recycling paper and virgin kraft pulp. It is considered as the best alternative to plastic due to its excellent biodegradability and recyclable nature. The growth of the global paper straws market is fueled by growing intolerance towards plastic straws and rising demand for eco-friendly straws among consumers. Along with this, increasing governments' campaigns and reforms to restrict the usage of plastic straws also provide impetus to the growth of the global paper straws market.

Furthermore, paper straws are hygienic and are widely adopted in various end-use industries, especially food service industry. Such straws are degraded faster than plastic ones, hence, leave a smaller impact on the environment. Consumers' inclination towards convenient products and availability of paper straws in printed forms with appealing designs are also offering a positive outlook for the global paper straws market.

Foodservice Industry in Asia Pacific May Shape the Market in Favor of Paper Straws

Rising disposable incomes and governments' strict regulations in using plastic straws are contouring the shape of the global paper straws market in Asia Pacific. Along with this, a rapid expansion of the foodservice industry in the region also provides propulsion to the growth of the global paper straws market. In this region, China is expected to remain dominant in terms of the maximum consumption of paper straws, whereas India is anticipated to outpace other countries with respect to growth rate.

The review is based on a market research report by TMR, titled, "Paper Straws Market (Material - Virgin Kraft Paper, Recycled Paper; Product - Printed, Non-printed; Length - <7 cm, 7 - 10 cm, 10-15 cm, >15 cm; Sales Channel - Manufacturers, Distributors, Retailers, e-Retail; End Use - Food Service, Institutional, Household) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Historical Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019 - 2027".

The segmentation of global paper straws market is based on:

Material

Virgin Kraft Paper

Recycled Paper

Product

Printed

Non-printed

Length

<7 cm,

7 - 10 cm,

10-15 cm

>15 cm

Sales Channel

Manufacturers,

Distributors,

Retailers,

e-Retail

End Use

Food Service

Institutional

Household

