The "Hungary Animation, VFX Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hungarian games market is growing at a fast pace and revenues touched US$ 115 million in 2018. The total value of Hungarian games industry was US$ 115 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 139 million by 2020.
Istvn Kat Kiszly created the first animated cutout cartoon in 1914, named Zsirb dn. The next film Kat Kiszly directed was Rme s Jlia in 1921.
Key animation schools such as Jaschik School played a key role in animation training in fine and applied arts. In Hungary, the animation studio Pannnia Film Studios was known internationally as one of the five major cartoon studios world-wide at the end of 1970s.
The greatest changes to the industry came in 1990 with the withdrawal of state support for the country's largest studio, the Pannnia Film Stdi. This, along with the newfound access to a free market, provided the impetus for many Hungarian animators who had worked with the company to branch off and form studios of their own.
In 1992, Magyar Rajzfilm was formed, establishing connections between the European Union's media program and Hungarian animation studios.
Key Topics Covered
European Animation Industry
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX Games industry
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation VFX industry Market Size
European Games industry Market Size
Animation, VFX Games industry in Hungary
Value of Animation Industry in Hungary
Size of Animation Industry in Hungary
Government Support
Industry in Transition
- CO-PRODUCTIONS
- FULL LENGTH FILMS
- NATIONAL FILM FUND
Video Games Industry in Hungary
- KEY TRENDS IN THE HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN HUNGARY
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN HUNGARY
- HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN HUNGARY
Key Opportunities Strategies for Hungarian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Hungary
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES IN HUNGARY
Hungarian Video Games Market Size Opportunity
Companies Mentioned
- Magyar Rajzfilm
- Pannnia Film Studios
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/twqzr2/hungary?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005388/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Multimedia, Gaming, Animation Software