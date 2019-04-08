The "Hungary Animation, VFX Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hungarian games market is growing at a fast pace and revenues touched US$ 115 million in 2018. The total value of Hungarian games industry was US$ 115 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 139 million by 2020.

Istvn Kat Kiszly created the first animated cutout cartoon in 1914, named Zsirb dn. The next film Kat Kiszly directed was Rme s Jlia in 1921.

Key animation schools such as Jaschik School played a key role in animation training in fine and applied arts. In Hungary, the animation studio Pannnia Film Studios was known internationally as one of the five major cartoon studios world-wide at the end of 1970s.

The greatest changes to the industry came in 1990 with the withdrawal of state support for the country's largest studio, the Pannnia Film Stdi. This, along with the newfound access to a free market, provided the impetus for many Hungarian animators who had worked with the company to branch off and form studios of their own.

In 1992, Magyar Rajzfilm was formed, establishing connections between the European Union's media program and Hungarian animation studios.

European Animation Industry

DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT

Feature Film Industry in Europe

MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING

Trends in Europe

COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS

DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS

ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE

Animation Movie Budgets in Europe

Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe

ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES

CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE

Television Series Development in Europe

PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS

Copyright Chain in Europe

Co-Production Strategies in Europe

CONTRACTUAL ISSUES

KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS

CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING

Distribution Strategies in Europe

PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS

3D Market in Europe

ADVANTAGES OF 3D

DISADVANTAGES OF 3D

Industry Constraints and Challenges

Market size of European Animation, VFX Games industry

Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe

European Animation VFX industry Market Size

European Games industry Market Size

Animation, VFX Games industry in Hungary

Value of Animation Industry in Hungary

Size of Animation Industry in Hungary

Government Support

Industry in Transition

CO-PRODUCTIONS

FULL LENGTH FILMS

NATIONAL FILM FUND

Video Games Industry in Hungary

KEY TRENDS IN THE HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN HUNGARY

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN HUNGARY

HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN HUNGARY

Key Opportunities Strategies for Hungarian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Hungary

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES IN HUNGARY

Hungarian Video Games Market Size Opportunity

