Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 8
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 05-April-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|183.83p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|186.20p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 05-April-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|71.08p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|71.10p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP24.72m
|Borrowing Level:
|18%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---