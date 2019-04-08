City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 05-April-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 183.83p

INCLUDING current year revenue 186.20p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 05-April-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 71.08p

INCLUDING current year revenue 71.10p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP24.72m

Borrowing Level: 18%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528