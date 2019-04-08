The "Russia Animation, VFX Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total value of Russian games industry was US$ 1.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2020.

Mobile hand-held games are the fastest growing segment, followed by console games. The PC games segment is the slowest growing segment.

The animation industry in Russia has been thriving ever since the days of USSR. The Russian animation industry has received numerous awards and prizes for their productions at different international festivals.

For example, in 2000, Russian director Alexander Petrov won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for his production The Old Man and the Sea. Alexander Petrov also received the Oscar nomination for My Love. Konstantin Bronzit's Lavatory Love Story was also nominated for an Oscar in the category of Animated Short Film.

The Russian animation industry produced several animated films in the year 2018. There is also the key problem of acute lack of technical personnel in the animated film industry. The past tradition of fostering, training personnel at studios has become defunct.

There is a need to revive animation studios such as Soyuzmultfilm, which used to be Russia's top animation studio for long periods in the past and was also the largest studio in Europe. Soyuzmultfilm needs funding to rebuild its infrastructure and facilities.

The Russian animation industry market is dominated by animation productions from Disney. Eleven Disney cartoons are in the top 23 brands represented in retail chains. The top three brands are Disney Princesses, Smeshariki and Winnie the Pooh. Smeshariki is an animation series designed and produced in Russia and has 10 percent of the market.

Licensed products which are based on animation brands and characters account for 60 percent of sales of children's products in the United States, 40 percent in Europe and about 15 percent in Russia.

