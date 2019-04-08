Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 05-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 370.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 375.60p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 365.90p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.85p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---