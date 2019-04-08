Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 05-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1855.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 1878.84p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1810.44p INCLUDING current year revenue 1833.92p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---