The "Netherlands Animation, VFX Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total value of the Dutch games industry was US$ 655 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 793 million by 2020.

The current animation industry in The Netherlands is vibrant with several active smaller production companies and independent filmmakers.

Dutch animation industry has adopted new digital animation technologies and the industry's output is diverse with productions targeted at television, cinema, games, mobile phones, and the internet.

Dutch animation has many talented young artists with several animation students graduating from the art academies every year and key international professionals take part in the artist in residence programme at the Netherlands Institute for Animation Film.

There are numerous active smaller production companies and independent film-makers, who combine producing independent films and commissioned work. Several animators are actively working on collaborations with international co-productions.

Key Topics Covered

European Animation Industry

DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT

Feature Film Industry in Europe

MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING

Trends in Europe

COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS

DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS

ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE

Animation Movie Budgets in Europe

Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe

ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES

CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE

Television Series Development in Europe

PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS

Copyright Chain in Europe

Co-Production Strategies in Europe

CONTRACTUAL ISSUES

KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS

CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING

Distribution Strategies in Europe

PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS

3D Market in Europe

ADVANTAGES OF 3D

DISADVANTAGES OF 3D

Industry Constraints and Challenges

Market size of European Animation, VFX Games industry

Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe

European Animation VFX industry Market Size

European Games industry Market Size

Animation, VFX Games industry in Netherlands

Recent Movie Trends in Netherlands

Successful Dutch Animations

Key Animation Production Companies in Netherlands

Animation Funding in Netherlands

Industry Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities

Strategies for Animation Studios in Netherlands

Value of Animation Industry in the Netherlands

Size of Animation Industry in Netherlands

Key statistics about Animation industry in Netherlands

Games Industry in the Netherlands

KEY TRENDS IN THE DUTCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN NETHERLANDS

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN NETHERLANDS

Key Opportunities Strategies for Dutch Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES

Dutch Video Games Market Size Opportunity

Figures and Tables

Table 1: Leading European Animation Films By Theatre Admissions

Table 2: Leading European Film Companies

Table 3: Leading European Film Schools

Figure 1: Cinema Ticket Prices In Europe

Table 4: Leading European Animation Licensors And Licensed Properties

Table 5: European Animation Film Budgets

Table 6: European Animated Films

Table 7: Animation Funding Bodies In Europe

Figure 2: Eurimages Co-Productions Funding Pattern

Figure 3: Animation Co-Productions Funded By Eurimages

Table 8: Leading Animation Broadcasters In Europe

Table 9: Leading Animation Distributors In Europe

Table 10: Leading Children's Content Broadcasters In Europe

Figure 4: Global Animation Co-Production Network Of European Studios

Table 11: Animation Content Demand Forecast TV Channels In Europe

Figure 5: Break-Up Of Animation Content Demand By TV Channels In Europe

Figure 6: Market Size Of European Animation VFX Industry

Figure 7: Market Size Of European Games Industry

Figure 8: Film Admission Statistics In Neterlands

Figure 9: Number Of Screens In Netherlands

Figure 10: Box Office Revenues In Netherlands

Figure 11: Netherlands Film Attendance Index

Figure 12: Film Productions Per Year In Netherlands

Figure 13: Theatre Admissions In Netherlands

Figure 14: Early Dutch Animation Productions

Figure 15: Academy Award Winning Animation Productions From Netherlands

Table 12: Animation Studios In The Netherlands

Table 13: Film Funding Bodies In Netherlands

Figure 16: Value Of Animation Industry In Netherlands

Figure 17: Annual Animation Content Produced In Netherlands

Figure 18: Number Of Animation Studios In Netherlands

Figure 19: Break-Up Of Animation Studios In Netherlands Based On Size

Figure 20: Break-Up Of Animation Studios In Netherlands Based On Capabilities

Figure 21: Classification Of Animation Studios In Netherlands Based On Applications

Figure 22: Number Of People Employed In The Dutch Animation Industry

Figure 23: Cost Of Producing One Episode Of Animation Work In Netherlands

Figure 24: Annual Animation Content Produced By Netherlands

Figure 25: Break-Up Of Annual Animation Content Output Of Netherlands

Figure 26: 3D Animation Salaries In Netherlands

Figure 27: 2D Animation Salaries In Netherlands

Figure 28: Web Mobile Animation Animation Salaries In Netherlands

Figure 29: Gaming Salaries In Netherlands

Table 14: Leading Game Studios In Netherlands

Table 15: Top Grossing Play Store Gaming Applications In Netherlands

Table 16: Top Grossing Apple Store Gaming Applications In Netherlands

Figure 30: Dutch Games Industry Revenues By Device Types

Figure 31: Market Size Of Dutch Video Games Industry

Figure 32: Market Size Of Mobile Games Industry In Netherlands

Figure 33: Revenue Break-Down By Mobile Game Genres In Netherlands

