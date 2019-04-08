The "Netherlands Animation, VFX Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total value of the Dutch games industry was US$ 655 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 793 million by 2020.
The current animation industry in The Netherlands is vibrant with several active smaller production companies and independent filmmakers.
Dutch animation industry has adopted new digital animation technologies and the industry's output is diverse with productions targeted at television, cinema, games, mobile phones, and the internet.
Dutch animation has many talented young artists with several animation students graduating from the art academies every year and key international professionals take part in the artist in residence programme at the Netherlands Institute for Animation Film.
There are numerous active smaller production companies and independent film-makers, who combine producing independent films and commissioned work. Several animators are actively working on collaborations with international co-productions.
Key Topics Covered
European Animation Industry
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX Games industry
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation VFX industry Market Size
European Games industry Market Size
Animation, VFX Games industry in Netherlands
Recent Movie Trends in Netherlands
Successful Dutch Animations
Key Animation Production Companies in Netherlands
Animation Funding in Netherlands
Industry Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Strategies for Animation Studios in Netherlands
Value of Animation Industry in the Netherlands
Size of Animation Industry in Netherlands
Key statistics about Animation industry in Netherlands
Games Industry in the Netherlands
- KEY TRENDS IN THE DUTCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN NETHERLANDS
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN NETHERLANDS
Key Opportunities Strategies for Dutch Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES
Dutch Video Games Market Size Opportunity
Figures and Tables
Table 1: Leading European Animation Films By Theatre Admissions
Table 2: Leading European Film Companies
Table 3: Leading European Film Schools
Figure 1: Cinema Ticket Prices In Europe
Table 4: Leading European Animation Licensors And Licensed Properties
Table 5: European Animation Film Budgets
Table 6: European Animated Films
Table 7: Animation Funding Bodies In Europe
Figure 2: Eurimages Co-Productions Funding Pattern
Figure 3: Animation Co-Productions Funded By Eurimages
Table 8: Leading Animation Broadcasters In Europe
Table 9: Leading Animation Distributors In Europe
Table 10: Leading Children's Content Broadcasters In Europe
Figure 4: Global Animation Co-Production Network Of European Studios
Table 11: Animation Content Demand Forecast TV Channels In Europe
Figure 5: Break-Up Of Animation Content Demand By TV Channels In Europe
Figure 6: Market Size Of European Animation VFX Industry
Figure 7: Market Size Of European Games Industry
Figure 8: Film Admission Statistics In Neterlands
Figure 9: Number Of Screens In Netherlands
Figure 10: Box Office Revenues In Netherlands
Figure 11: Netherlands Film Attendance Index
Figure 12: Film Productions Per Year In Netherlands
Figure 13: Theatre Admissions In Netherlands
Figure 14: Early Dutch Animation Productions
Figure 15: Academy Award Winning Animation Productions From Netherlands
Table 12: Animation Studios In The Netherlands
Table 13: Film Funding Bodies In Netherlands
Figure 16: Value Of Animation Industry In Netherlands
Figure 17: Annual Animation Content Produced In Netherlands
Figure 18: Number Of Animation Studios In Netherlands
Figure 19: Break-Up Of Animation Studios In Netherlands Based On Size
Figure 20: Break-Up Of Animation Studios In Netherlands Based On Capabilities
Figure 21: Classification Of Animation Studios In Netherlands Based On Applications
Figure 22: Number Of People Employed In The Dutch Animation Industry
Figure 23: Cost Of Producing One Episode Of Animation Work In Netherlands
Figure 24: Annual Animation Content Produced By Netherlands
Figure 25: Break-Up Of Annual Animation Content Output Of Netherlands
Figure 26: 3D Animation Salaries In Netherlands
Figure 27: 2D Animation Salaries In Netherlands
Figure 28: Web Mobile Animation Animation Salaries In Netherlands
Figure 29: Gaming Salaries In Netherlands
Table 14: Leading Game Studios In Netherlands
Table 15: Top Grossing Play Store Gaming Applications In Netherlands
Table 16: Top Grossing Apple Store Gaming Applications In Netherlands
Figure 30: Dutch Games Industry Revenues By Device Types
Figure 31: Market Size Of Dutch Video Games Industry
Figure 32: Market Size Of Mobile Games Industry In Netherlands
Figure 33: Revenue Break-Down By Mobile Game Genres In Netherlands
