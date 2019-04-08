Kymab Group Ltd: Kymab Appoints Pharmaceutical Veteran Simon Sturge as Chief Executive Officer

Kymab Appoints Pharmaceutical Veteran Simon Sturge as Chief Executive Officer

Cambridge, UK; April 8, 2019: Kymab, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antibody-based therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Simon Sturge as its new CEO, effective May 1, 2019. Simon succeeds David Chiswell, who remains a scientific adviser to the Company.

"We are delighted that such an experienced leader as Simon will lead Kymab to its next stage of growth," said Martin Nicklasson, Non-Executive Chair. "Led by Simon, Kymab will continue to progress its innovative portfolio of products through the clinic and to market, driving our strategy to transform patients' lives. This appointment is part of Kymab's strategy to position itself for long-term success, building on the incredibly strong R&D foundation of the Company. We'd also like to thank David for many years of leadership at Kymab as CEO and previously as Chair - his leadership has been instrumental to the Company's evolution."

Mr. Sturge brings to Kymab over 30 years of international leadership experience in both the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. He joins Kymab from Merck KGaA, where he was Executive Vice President Global Strategy, Business Development & Global Operations. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer of Merck Healthcare, responsible for company's global commercial and manufacturing operations. Over the past five years, he has been responsible for the continued growth in global sales at Merck KGaA, as well as the commercial launches of BAVENCIO (anti-PD-L1 avelumab) in solid tumours and MAVENCLAD (cladribine) for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Prior to joining Merck KGaA, Mr. Sturge served as Corporate Senior Vice President, Biopharmaceuticals at Boehringer Ingelheim, where he had responsibility for the research, development and commercialisation of the company's global biosimilar portfolio. Before that, he held CEO roles at a number of healthcare companies including Celltech Biologics, and he served as founder and CEO of Ribotargets, which was acquired by British Biotech and subsequently renamed Vernalis.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to head Kymab at such a transformative time in its development," said Simon Sturge. "With its competitive antibody research platforms and evolving clinical pipeline, Kymab is well positioned as it progresses into an integrated discovery and development company."

"It has been rewarding to guide Kymab through a period of significant growth. Kymab is now a recognized leader in the antibody space, with an extensive pipeline and two lead candidates in the clinic," said Dave Chiswell, former CEO of Kymab. "I have known Simon for some years and I am pleased to hand over the reins to him. Simon is highly experienced and well positioned to lead Kymab and its exceptional staff, pipeline and partnerships, as it continues to discover and develop transformative antibody therapies for patients in need."

##ENDS###

For further information contact:

US

Katie Engleman, 1AB

katie@1abmedia.com

Europe

Consilium Strategic Communications:

Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson / Sukaina Virji / Melissa Gardiner

+44

Investors

Brandon Lewis, +44

Notes to Editors

About Kymab

Kymab a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a deep pipeline of novel antibody -based therapies focused on the discovery and development of fully human monoclonal antibody drugs using its proprietary technology platforms collectively called IntelliSelect. Kymab's platforms have been designed to maximize the diversity of human antibodies produced in response to immunization with antigens. Selecting from a broad diversity of fully human antibodies assures the highest probability of finding drug candidates with best-in-class characteristics quickly and efficiently.

About IntelliSelect

The IntelliSelect Transgenic platforms are designed to generate best-in-class, fully-human monoclonal antibodies from several highly-engineered strains of mice that have the complete constellation of human antibody building blocks in their genome.

The IntelliSelect Screening technology combines single cell sequencing, genomics and proprietary bioinformatic algorithms to prioritize and select antibodies generated by the IntelliSelect Transgenic platforms that have the most desirable drug-like properties.

For more information please see http://www.kymab.com. Kymab and IntelliSelect are trademarks of Kymab Limited.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.