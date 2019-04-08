Uptick Newswire Hosts Natural Shrimp, Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Its Rapid Expansion Plan

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Natural Shrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP) ("the Company"), a publicly traded AquaTech Company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. CEO, Chairman, and Co-founder, Bill Williams, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To start the interview, Jolly asked Williams to share some background information about the Company. Williams explained that over the past eighteen years the Company has developed a system to grow shrimp in an enclosed recirculating saltwater environment. Although the Company has faced many challenges throughout the development of this technology, it has been proven successful and is now patented.

Jolly then asked about the Company's next steps. Williams explained that now that their patent is in place and the technology is ready to use, the Company plans to expand their facilities and projects. Due to the nature of their technology, the Company is not limited to locations bordering saltwater.

Jolly asked Williams how the Company plans to use its current funds. Williams shared that the Company's current funds will be used to facilitate their expansion plan.

Williams then explained that the Company is actually able to grow a variety of aquatic species and is not limited to growing only shrimp. He further explained that the Company's patented technology allows them to create sushi-grade shrimp that is easily distinguishable against other available products on the market.

To close the interview, Williams explained that the Company has achieved something that its competitors have failed to do. Their technology allows them to create exceptionally high-quality aquatic species in an enclosed environment, regardless of their location in the United States. Based on their current projects and pending deals, Williams explained that the Company expects to grow rapidly. "This is going to change the nature of the seafood business.", stated Williams. He also added that the Company's first revenues are expected within twelve months.

To hear Bill William's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/interview-ceo-bill-williams-of-naturalshrimp-incorporated-otcqb-shmp-2/

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Natural Shrimp, Inc.

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded AquaTech Company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, saltwater systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

About F and T Water Solutions, LLC

Specialists in wastewater treatment providing Electrocoagulation, Solids Management, Desalination, and Heavy Metals, Absorbent solutions for use in Aquaculture, Food Processing, O&G Operations, MSW and Landfill Leachate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy. The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include , but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on February 14, 2019, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

Pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

About Uptick Newswire and the "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its "Stock Day" Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network "Stock Day" Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Uptick Newswire

602-441-3474

https://upticknewswire.com/

SOURCE: Uptick Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541287/Uptick-Newswire-Hosts-Natural-Shrimp-Inc-on-The-Stock-Day-Podcast-to-Discuss-Its-Rapid-Expansion-Plan