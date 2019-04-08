Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Appoints Fund Manager and Finance Veteran Neal Goldman to Board of Directors

Mr. Goldman also joins newly formed Board special committee established to evaluate strategic options

LIVINGSTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) today announced that Neal I. Goldman has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Goldman has also joined the newly formed special committee of the Board, which has been tasked with evaluating strategic options to maximize shareholder value.

Mr. Goldman is the President and Founder of Goldman Capital Management, Inc., a family office since 2018, which was previously an investment advisory firm founded in 1985. He was First Vice President of Research at Shearson Lehman Hutton. He has also held senior positions as a money manager and research analyst with a variety of firms including Neuberger Berman, Moseley Hallgarten Estabrook and Weeden, Bruns Nordeman, and Russ and Company. Mr. Goldman serves as Chairman of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) since 2016 and serves on the board of Imageware Systems, Inc. (IWSY). Prior to their acquisition, he served on the boards of Blyth Industries and IPASS Corporation. Mr. Goldman is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He also serves on numerous non-profit boards. Mr. Goldman received his B.A. degree in Economics from The City University of New York (City College).

Leslie Bernhard, Chairman of Milestone Scientific, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Neal to the Board. He is an accomplished fund manager with extensive experience in the capital markets. He is highly regarded within the financial community for his track record of value investing and we believe he will provide invaluable guidance to Milestone as we continue to develop our portfolio of technologies centered around our core platform technology. We are also pleased to announce that we have formally launched our special committee of the Board, formed to evaluate strategic options for the Company. We look forward to Neal's contributions to this committee."

About Milestone Scientific Inc

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a medical device company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2017. The forward looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

