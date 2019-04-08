SelfHealthInsurance.com: Americans Do Not Need to Buy Health Insurance During the Open Enrollment Period, Says Self Health Insurance

The Founders of Self Health Insurance Have Just Posted a Helpful Article that Offers In-Depth Information about the Open Enrollment Period

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / The founders of Self Health Insurance, a health insurance quotes provider, are pleased to announce that they have just posted a new article to their website that offers helpful advice on an often-confusing subject: the open enrollment period for health insurance.

To read the new article, which is titled "What is the Open Enrollment Period? Do I Need to Buy Health Insurance During Those Dates?" please check out https://www.selfhealthinsurance.com/what-is-the-open-enrollment-period-do-i-need-to-buy-health-insurance-during-those-dates/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Self Health Insurance understand that many people have a great deal of questions regarding open enrollment and what, if any, actions they should take during this time.

This inspired them to research and write the new article, along with a number of related blogs like https://www.selfhealthinsurance.com/what-are-qualifying-events-in-regards-to-health-insurance/.

As the article about open enrollment explains, the term refers to the time period when people can enroll in health insurance.

"If you miss the open enrollment date for the type of health insurance you are planning on purchasing, you will not be able to buy coverage until the next open enrollment period; however, there are exceptions," the article noted, adding that open enrollment is used for several sources of health insurance coverage, including employer-based health insurance, Medicare and individual market coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

"Special enrollment makes it possible to purchase coverage outside of the open enrollment period; but this is only applicable in certain situations, which are referred to as 'qualifying life events'."

For instance, with special enrollment, people can still sign up for coverage outside of the open enrollment period if they lost the coverage they had for a number of reasons. This includes if the person got married or divorced or had a baby, if a spouse who was the policy holder passed away, if the person lost his or her job, if the person moved, and if a COBRA insurance policy expired.

People do have to provide documentation that certifies their eligibility for these life events, the article noted.

"Furthermore, if your coverage was dropped because you failed to pay the monthly premiums on your previous policy, you will not be eligible for special enrollment."

About Self Health Insurance:

Self Health Insurance is a health insurance quote provider based in NYC. In business since 2010, Self Health Insurance has helped thousands of Americans save money on their health insurance costs. Please visit https://www.selfhealthinsurance.com for free health insurance quotes today.

