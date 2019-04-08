'Roxi' Developed with Renowned Artificial Intelligence Lab

Giatec, World Leader in Concrete Testing, has created the first artificial intelligence program for the concrete industry. Leveraging Giatec's award winning SmartRock technology, the revolutionary program affectionately named 'Roxi' will be able to accurately monitor concrete on jobsites, dramatically reducing the chance of human error. The announcement was made at Bauma, the world's largest construction tradeshow, which attracts over 600,000 attendees from across the globe.

Roxi was developed in conjunction with Mila, Quebec's World-Renowned Artificial Intelligence Institute. The founder of the esteemed machine learning laboratory, Yoshua Bengio, was recently awarded the Alan Turing Award, considered to be the unofficial Nobel Prize for Computing.

"Being the leaders in concrete testing technology, we wanted to work with the leading authority on Artificial Intelligence to enhance our in-house machine learning capabilities," said Dr. Aali Alizadeh, Chief Product Office and Co-Founder of Giatec. "Roxi is another leap forward for Giatec, ensuring that concrete testing speeds up the construction process, rather than slow it down."

Roxi was built specifically for Giatec's award winning technology, the SmartRock wireless concrete sensor. Used in over 3800 projects worldwide, Roxi will now have access to millions of data points through the sensors. Roxi will ultimately begin to detect anomalies at various stages of the concrete life-cycle including production, delivery, placement, hardening, and while in service. The accurate real-time assessment and prediction of concrete performance during these stages is nearly impossible for humans.

"We are creating disruptive technology for the construction industry and these forward-thinking solutions will ensure our customers remain competitive," said Paul Loucks, CEO of Giatec.

About Giatec:

Giatec is transforming the world of concrete testing. We develop leading technologies to build new concrete structures or evaluate the health of existing structures, faster, safer, and more efficiently. Giatec recently won "Most Innovative Product" at World of Concrete 2019 and the 2019 Innovation Award from the National Association of Corrosion Engineers. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Giatec was recognized in 2018 as one of the country's fastest growing companies.

