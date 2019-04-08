Expanded Polystyrene Market (EPS) to Grow at 5.3% CAGR and Expected to Reach US$ 20.1 Billion by 2023

PUNE, India, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanded Polystyrene Market (EPS) is new research report adds in ReportsnReports.com. The EPS market is expected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2018 to USD 20.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The EPS market is driven by the growing construction and packaging industries in developing countries. However, volatility in crude oil prices, availability of high-performance substitutes, and China's slowing economy can hinder the growth of the market.

The EPS market comprises major solution providers, such as Wuxi Xingda (China), Synthos (Poland), BASF (Germany), Total (France), SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF (Austria), The Ravago Group (Belgium), Alpek (Mexico), VERSALIS (Italy), Nova Chemicals (US), Flint Hills Resources (US), PJSC SIBUR HOLDING (Russia), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Atlas Roofing Corporation (US), BEWiSynbra Group (Sweden), Brødr. Sunde A/S (Norway), Nexkemia Petrochemicals (Canada), and Unipol Holland (Netherlands).

Grey EPS is the fastest-growing segment in the EPS market. Grey EPS is gradually penetrating the global market for the past 10 years. The less thermal conductivity and better insulation of grey EPS than white EPS are making it a preferable choice in the building & construction industry. Grey EPS has an additional elasticity, which improves sound insulation and also provides better thermal efficiency in comparison to the normal white EPS insulation.

Building & construction to be the fastest growing end-use industry during the forecast period

The building & construction industry is the largest consumer of EPS in comparison to the packaging and other industries. EPS is an innovative material that offers design and structural integrity to many construction projects and possesses ideal physical and mechanical properties for most insulating needs. EPS is extensively used in the construction industry owing to the closed air low thermal conductivity, lightweight (ease of handling), mechanical resistance (insulation in wall structure and roofs & flooring), low water absorption (to prevent from humidity), and sound resistance (in office and rooms). These factors make the building & construction industry the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry for EPS.

APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of EPS owing to the increasing demand from the domestic front and rising income levels. The easy availability of low-cost labor and economical & accessible raw materials are increasing the production of EPS in the region, thereby driving foreign investments. APAC is also the largest and the fastest-growing EPS market. The government proposals to improve public infrastructure and rising cash-intensive non-residential construction are positively impacting the market growth. The demand in APAC will further increase in the next five years because of several on-going and upcoming building & construction projects in the developing countries.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall EPS market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The market study covers the Expanded Polystyrene Market (EPS) across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as product type, end-use industry, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Another research titled Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market Global Forecast to 2023 says, the specialty polystyrene resin market size is projected to grow from USD 111 million in 2018 to USD 126 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period. Companies such as Major players in the Specialty Polystyrene Resin market are Sekisui Plastics Co.,Ltd. (Japan), NOVA Chemicals Corporation (Canada), Synthos (Poland), BASF SE (Germany), SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF GmbH (Austria), Atlas EPS (US), VERSALIS (Italy), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), LG Chem,Ltd. (South Korea), BEWiSynbra Group AB (publ) (Sweden), Samsung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd (South Korea), Total S.A. (France), and Trinseo (US) have been profiled in this 152 pages research report available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1850489

