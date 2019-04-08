A 65 kW installation relying on 250 monocrystalline panels of 250 W each is providing energy at the Zucchelli Station, Italy's permanent Antarctic base on Terra Nova Bay.Resilient solar panels will help power Italy's South Pole research, after a 65 kW installation was added at the nation's Zucchelli Station Antarctic base. The solar array was installed by technicians from Italy's National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development, ENEA, and the Italian Antarctic Research Program. The project had to pass rigorous tests for the extreme conditions of the Antarctic ...

