Net Insight AB: Net Insight enables seamless video production for LinkedIn Corp

Successful Remote/At-home production between New York and California



Stockholm, Sweden, NAB 2019 (stand SU2806)- Net Insight today announces that LinkedIn Corp utilizes Net Insight's Nimbra solutions for high-quality, low-latency transport of corporate video production feeds between their central control room and multiple studios.

LinkedIn Corp, the world's largest professional network with more than 610 million users in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, has selected and implemented a Nimbra-based media network covering their Manhattan office in the Empire State Building on Manhattan in New York as well as at studios in Sunnyvale in California. The media network enables LinkedIn to efficiently produce internal corporate videos as well as videos for their live professional networking platform.

Remote/At-home production is key to deliver more live content with better quality, with less resources and is a major technology shift as the network becomes increasingly important in terms of reliability, capacity and flexibility. This seamless production workflow means that camera feeds are transported between studios and central production facility, in different geographical locations, over an efficient media network.

"Net Insight's solution enables us to produce shows with the host in New York interviewing people in Sunnyvale and the seamless interactivity is amazing without noticeable latency," says Gary Schneider, Manager, Broadcast Systems Engineering at LinkedIn Corp. "Moving forward we are planning on utilizing the reliable and high-quality Nimbra for other locations worldwide."

"We are very pleased to support LinkedIn Corp in getting their remote/at-home production up and running with a short production deadline," says Henrik Sund, CEO of Net Insight. "More and more of our customers realize that they can capitalize on the potential, and improve efficiency and quality, with this new way of working."

The order was placed and delivered in the first quarter.

