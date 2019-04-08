Cabot Norit Activated Carbon site in Klazienaveen, the Netherlands reaches highest level in food safety assurance

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that its activated carbon plant in Klazienaveen, the Netherlands has received FSSC 22000 Food Safety System Certification, the highest level of food safety assurance. This is the first Cabot Norit Activated Carbon site to receive this certification, which will cover Cabot's NORIT E 153 activated carbon colorant portfolio as well as foodstuff purification products such as NORIT SA4 PAH, NORIT SA ULTRA PAH and NORIT SA5 PAH HF carbons, all for edible oils purification. It is a significant milestone for Cabot Norit Activated Carbon, as the company adds this extra layer of assurance for food manufacturers seeking the safest, highest quality ingredients and purification products.

Through third-party certification, FSSC 22000 certification demonstrates effective management to control food safety hazards, minimize risks and enable the production of safe food. This includes measures to demonstrate the product produced is safe to use and not contaminated with harmful biological, chemical or physical contaminants. The certification is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) and encompasses the international and independent standards in food safety: ISO 22000, ISO TS 22002-1 Food Manufacturing requirements and FSSC additional requirements.

"This latest certification underscores our long-time commitment to manufacturing excellence and food safety and Cabot is proud to be among the companies that have dedicated themselves to food safety and successfully met all the FSSC 22000 requirements for certification," said Bart Genemans, Cabot Norit Activated Carbon interim Eurasia general manager. "The FSSC plays an important role in the continued improvement of food safety systems across the entire food supply chain worldwide and helps drive confidence and trust that food is safe."

The certification supplements the site's well-established safety, health & environmental management program, which includes ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications, cGMP Part II (Medicinal Products for Human and Veterinary Use), as well as a long-time commitment to a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) approach to manufacturing operations. This accomplishment demonstrates Cabot's continuous improvement and commitment to the food industry.

For more information on Cabot's commitment to safety, health and environmental excellence, visit cabotcorp.com/responsibility.

About Cabot Norit Activated Carbon

Cabot Norit Activated Carbon is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and sale of high-performing activated carbon used in a growing range of environmental, health, safety and industrial applications. Our activated carbon products effectively remove pollutants, contaminants and other impurities from water, air, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and more. These products are also used as colorants, carriers and catalysts in industrial processes. In addition to our over 150 activated carbon formulations, we also provide activated carbon solutions through on-site equipment and services, including activated carbon injection systems, mobile water filter units and carbon reactivation services.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

