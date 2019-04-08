The winners of the Think Global Awards were announced at ceremonies, hosted at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin, Ireland, and the Rosewood Sandhill Hotel in Menlo Park, California, USA, on April 3, 2019.

Think Global Awards Winners

1. Brand of the Year Award

Winner: NetApp Globalization

2. Community Award

Winner: The Worldly Marketer Podcast

3. Advertising Award

Winner: Greenpeace Canada

4. Language Industry Person of the Year Award

Winner: Michele Carlson, Survey Monkey

5. Localization Recognition Award

Winner: Rotary International

6. Going Global Award

Winner: Sage Advice

7. Start-Up Award

Winner: Abodoo

8. Technology Award

Winner: XTM International

9. Travel Award

Winner: Lonely Planet Travel News Daily

10. Life Sciences Award

Winner: Acibadem

11. Retail eCommerce Award

Winner: Pitney Bowes

12. Manufacturing Award

Winner: Alps Electric

About Think Global Forum

The Think Global Forum is a community of global individuals including forum participants, industry experts, speakers and Forum Executives. The Think Global Forum is designed to provide insights and thought leadership in the context of Technology, Travel, Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Retail, eCommerce and a growing number of sectors around the world. The forum offers keen insights into the here and now and, most importantly, the future. For more information please visit: https://www.thinkglobalforum.org

