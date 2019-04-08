The winners of the Think Global Awards were announced at ceremonies, hosted at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin, Ireland, and the Rosewood Sandhill Hotel in Menlo Park, California, USA, on April 3, 2019.
Think Global Awards Winners
1. Brand of the Year Award
Winner: NetApp Globalization
2. Community Award
Winner: The Worldly Marketer Podcast
3. Advertising Award
Winner: Greenpeace Canada
4. Language Industry Person of the Year Award
Winner: Michele Carlson, Survey Monkey
5. Localization Recognition Award
Winner: Rotary International
6. Going Global Award
Winner: Sage Advice
7. Start-Up Award
Winner: Abodoo
8. Technology Award
Winner: XTM International
9. Travel Award
Winner: Lonely Planet Travel News Daily
10. Life Sciences Award
Winner: Acibadem
11. Retail eCommerce Award
Winner: Pitney Bowes
12. Manufacturing Award
Winner: Alps Electric
About Think Global Forum
The Think Global Forum is a community of global individuals including forum participants, industry experts, speakers and Forum Executives. The Think Global Forum is designed to provide insights and thought leadership in the context of Technology, Travel, Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Retail, eCommerce and a growing number of sectors around the world. The forum offers keen insights into the here and now and, most importantly, the future. For more information please visit: https://www.thinkglobalforum.org
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005475/en/
Contacts:
Media Contact
Priscillia Charles
Communications Director, Think Global Forum
priscillia@thinkglobalforum.org
https://www.thinkglobalforum.org