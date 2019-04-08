

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan consumer confidence weakened to the lowest in three years in March, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index for households with two or more persons fell to a seasonally adjusted 40.5 in March from 41.5 in February. Economists had expected the reading to remain unchanged.



The latest reading was the lowest since February 2016, when the confidence index was 40.2.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' inclination to buy durable consumer goods declined in March along with those measuring expectations on employment, livelihood and income growth.



The latest survey was conducted on March 15th and covered 8,400 households.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX