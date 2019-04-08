Chubb appoints Jonathan Kennett as Head of Financial Institutions for UK and Ireland and Chubb Global Markets

LONDON, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Jonathan Kennett as Head of Financial Institutions for the UK and Ireland and Chubb Global Markets (CGM), the insurer's London Market wholesale and specialty arm.

In this role, Jonathan will have responsibility for the leadership, strategy and performance of Chubb's Financial Institutions business in the UK and Ireland and CGM after a restructure merged the two underwriting teams.

The appointment is with immediate effect and Jonathan will report to Matthew Shaw, Division President, Chubb Global Markets and Hilda Toh, Financial Lines Manager, UK and Ireland.

Jonathan, who was previously Financial Institutions Manager for the UK and Ireland, joined Chubb in 2017. Before that he held a number of senior leadership roles at several insurers and reinsurers including AIG, Munich Re and Zurich.

Matthew Shaw, Division President, Chubb Global Markets said:

"I am delighted to welcome Jonathan to this new and important role. The restructure of our underwriting teams has been untaken to enable the seamless delivery of our Financial Institutions offering, focused around broker and customer needs. Jonathan has a broad knowledge and depth of experience across the financial institutions business and is well placed to further develop our products, coverage and service in this area."

