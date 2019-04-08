DRW Europe B.V. based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Stockholm from the 9th of April, 2019. From this date, DRW Europe B.V. is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: DRW Europe B.V. INET ID: DREU Admitted: The 9th of April, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=718442