The global pediatric vaccine market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The market contains a significant number of monotherapy and combination therapy-based vaccines that are currently under the late stages of development and are expected to get approved during the forecast period. For instance, Pertagen is a recombinant vaccine that is in the registration phase for immunization against pertussis in children aged 11 years and above. These vaccines possess a strong therapeutic potential for the prevention of a large number of infectious diseases and allergies in children. Hence, these products have a fair chance of entering the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the recently approved vaccines for pediatric health are also driving market growth.

As per Technavio, the development of vaccines for unmet medical conditions will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global pediatric vaccine market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global pediatric vaccine market: Development of vaccines for unmet medical conditions

There are several unmet medical conditions such as HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, dengue, Ebola, H1N1, H5N1, cancer, and various allergic conditions. Significant advances in molecular biology and computational biology have made it possible to develop novel vaccines based on adjuvants, vectors, nucleic acids, and structure-based antigen design. Moreover, the leading manufacturers, in partnership with government bodies, have initiated the development of innovative vaccines owing to the availability of advanced procedures. Thus, such initiatives are expected to help the overall global pediatric vaccine market during the forecast period.

"The prevalence of infectious diseases is high in the pediatric population, as the immune system of children is not fully developed. Factors such as rising population as well as environmental and a few genetic factors are also contributing to the rapidly growing incidence of infectious diseases. Therefore, such factors are contributing to the growth of the market and encouraging the development of vaccines for unmet medical conditions," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global pediatric vaccine market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global pediatric vaccine market by product (conjugate vaccines and others, live-attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, inactivated vaccines) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising awareness of immunization, and growing healthcare expenditure on vaccination.

