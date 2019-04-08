The global tethered drones market is expected to post a CAGR of over 70% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Driven by the increasing importance of drones in military operations, vendors are now focusing on offering drones that can be used in numerous commercial applications. For instance, drones are now being used to provide internet in remote areas, aerial photography and video recording, survey and documentation of wildlife, and public service missions. Since tethered drones use charging stations for uninterrupted power supply, they can be used to conduct 24/7 surveillance and monitoring in any area. They are especially useful in combating cross-border trespassing in harsh climatic conditions where human surveillance cannot be carried out with ease. Such deployments are anticipated to drive the demand for tethered drones during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the use of artificial intelligence for autonomous UAVs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global tethered drones market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global tethered drones market: Use of artificial intelligence for autonomous UAVs

Drones have redefined and enhanced the productivity of numerous industries within a short period. The next generation of drones is envisioned to be powered by artificial intelligence (Al). Aerial Al is capturing loads of data on a real-time basis, opening a new world for looking over complex physical structures and analyzing the captured data for defects. For instance, automated UAVs can scan blades on wind turbines to detect faults and provide recommendations on the necessity and timescale of maintenance.

Moreover, the advent of AI would help to overcome the limitations of nano-drones which currently lack the autonomous navigation capabilities of their larger counterparts, as their computational power is constrained by their small form factor.

"Tethered drones are rapidly being adopted by both commercial and military users alike, owing to the plethora of potential applications. With an ever-increasing application profile in the fields of telecommunications, agriculture, and defense, there is a drastic increase in investments being made in the R&D of tethered drones," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global tethered drones market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global tethered drones market by end-user (defense, telecommunication, others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA and South America respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the expansion of defense capabilities in key countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

