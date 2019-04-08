The global utility battery market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005048/en/

The global utility battery market will post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global utility battery market is the rising adoption of renewables. Although fossil fuels have been holding a leading share in energy landscape over the years, there have been rising concerns regarding the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) which increases with the combustion of fossil fuels for electricity generation. As a result, governments across the world are focusing on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and biomass, which help in reducing GHG emissions for a sustainable environment. The intermittent power generation from renewables will drive the need for solutions such as battery energy storage in both utilities and off-grid

As per Technavio, the reduced battery storage system costs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global utility battery market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global utility battery market: Increased adoption of microgrids

The adoption of microgrids is increasing at a rapid pace. Microgrids have their power generation and storage resources and can operate independently and collaboratively with other electricity grids. They are increasingly using renewable energy sources such as wind and solar to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

Furthermore, microgrids have strong endurance capabilities during natural disasters, which is encouraging governments across the world to support their adoption. Microgrids also help utilities in increasing energy resilience and delivering reliable power to customers. Such benefits of microgrids are propelling their adoption in the utility sector, which may affect the growth of the utility battery market during the forecast period.

"With the rapid growth in the global population, improvement in living standards, and the availability of improved facilities, urbanization is increasing at a rapid pace across the world. The rise in urbanization stimulates the need for basic facilities such as public infrastructure and house, which will result in the rise in power consumption from C&I users. This, in turn, will create the need for ESS by utilities for frequency regulation and backup power. As a result, the sales of batteries and storage systems for energy storage in utilities will increase significantly," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global utility battery market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global utility battery market by technology (lithium-based batteries, sodium-based batteries, and others) and geographic regions (APAC, the Americas, Europe, and MEA).

The lithium-based batteries segment held the largest utility battery market share in 2018. The growth of the lithium-based batteries segment is mainly driven by the rise in utility battery ESS installations.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 45%, followed by the Americas, Europe, and MEA respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to the rising energy demand in the region owing to its growing population. South Korea, Australia, and Japan are the key countries contributing to the utility battery market in APAC.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005048/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com