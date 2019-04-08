At the request of A1M Pharma AB, A1M Pharma AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from April 9, 2019. Security name: A1M Pharma TO ----------------------------- Short name: A1M TO ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012230696 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 172050 ----------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 1 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in A1M Pharma AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: October 7, 2019 - October 25, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: October 23, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.