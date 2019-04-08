Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today unveiled a public service campaign to empower Main Street investors to take control of their financial future. The public service announcement (PSA) encourages investors to use the free tools and unbiased information available on the SEC's online resource for investor education-Investor.gov-to get answers to their questions about investing.

"Main Street investors around the country have consistently told me two things: one, that they wish they were better informed about investing, and two, they wish they had started investing earlier. Asking the right questions of yourself and of those who provide financial services is key to getting started and staying on the right track," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "Whether you're an experienced investor or new to the market, Investor.gov can help you identify questions and find answers."

"This campaign is another way to maximize our education efforts to make investors aware of the information they need to make smart saving and investing decisions," said Lori Schock, Director of the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy. "Starting early and creating a financial plan is the best way to secure your financial future, and Investor.gov is a great place to start."

The PSA highlights people from various walks of life asking questions about investing topics, such as planning for retirement, reading a 10-K, checking out the background of an investment professional, and understanding fees, IPOs, hedge funds, 529 plans, compound interest, and more. It concludes with asking the question, "Where do I start?" encouraging investors to go to Investor.gov to get answers to their most commonly asked questions.

Additional information on the PSA can be found here.

More than 12 million new users have accessed Investor.gov since it launched in October 2009. The SEC expanded its outreach program in 2016 to include PSAs to reach and educate more investors.