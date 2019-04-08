Amazon listed as Visionary Leader by 360Quadrants in AI in Fintech

PUNE, India, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants powered by MarketsandMarkets, the world's only comparison platform that combines expert analysis with crowdsourced reviews, has released a quadrant on AI in Fintech Solutions to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions.

AI in Fintech refers to the theory and development of computer systems capable of performing finance-related tasks that usually require human intelligence. It is an application of AI technology used in the financial sector to design investment strategies, detect anomalies with pattern & voice recognition, and conduct market analysis with data mining. The AI in Fintech solutions market for this quadrant is defined as the summation of AI-enabled Fintech solutions and services.

For this quadrant, the components of AI in Fintech are mainly segmented into solutions and software. Major application areas of AI in Fintech solutions are virtual assistants, business analytics & reporting, and customer behavioral analytics. These solutions have been analyzed based on cloud and on-premise deployment. Amazon has been identified as a visionary leader in the AI in Fintech space given its high product quality and reliability. 25 top companies in AI in Fintech are listed on the quadrant.

Amazon has been identified as a visionary leader in the AI in Fintech space given its extensive product features, high product quality, reliability, suitable channel strategy, and wide geographical footprint. 360Quadrants also lists competitors of Amazon in the AI in Fintech space.

AI in Fintech offerings from Amazon aims to deliver valuable insights and intelligence from data. The company has an established product portfolio with a robust market presence and business strategy. Some of the major developments of the company in the AI in Fintech space include:

AWS is a preferred cloud provider to Guardian Life Insurance

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian) chose AWS to provide cloud to migrate production workloads to AWS. The Guardian is closing its operated data centers and is reducing its IT operating costs.

AWS is a cloud provider to Active.Ai

Active.Ai chose AWS as its preferred partner to provide cloud through its TRINITI platform to power the delivery of conversational AI capabilities. This platform runs on AWS to provide customers an enhanced experience. It also helps financial institutions and insurance companies support voice-based transactions in the cloud.

AWS is a strategic cloud provider to the National Australia Bank

The National Australia Bank (NAB) chose AWS to provide cloud on a long-term basis, to migrate a number of applications. A cloud-first strategy is adopted by NAB to deliver financial outcomes for a number of customers globally. NAB also deployed an intelligent threat detection service, Amazon GuardDuty that monitors any malicious activity and helps protect customer data available in the cloud.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants provides equal opportunities to all stakeholders, thus reducing prejudice. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions by providing buyers with real-world insights from their peers, industry experts, analysts, and vendors, helping buyers make more informed decisions and finding the best-fit solutions faster. Experts get to grow their personal brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

