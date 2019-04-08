Applied Biosciences Corp.: Applied BioSciences Retains the Emmes Group to Partner on Therapeutic Development Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCQB: APPB), a diversified cannabinoid therapeutics company focused on the medical, bioceutical, testing and pet health industries, announced that is has retained the Emmes Group to assist with the development and execution of the Company's partnership and technology licensing initiatives and strategies.

Through this new partnership, Emmes and the Company will work together to formulate a line of medical and scientific focused cannabidiol ("CBD") based products to target the endocannabinoid system under the "Applied BioPharma" brand.

Applied BioSciences has retained several industry leading individuals as scientific advisory board members and in corporate management consultative capacities. The Company believes that by assembling a well-versed and well-seasoned group of individuals involved in different facets of the medical and scientific business model, the Company will be able to successfully execute and achieve its corporate and therapeutic development goals.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to work with the Emmes Group, and Martin Schroeder, EVP & Managing Director," said Chris Bridges, President. "Mr. Schroeder and his colleagues at the Emmes Group have been responsible for helping to build cell therapy assets and developing and executing the business initiatives and licensing strategies for many biotech and pharmaceutical initiatives." Mr. Bridges further stated.

About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences Corp. (www.appliedbiocorp.com), is a diversified company focused on multiple areas of the medical, bioceutical and pet health industry. As a leading company in the CBD and Pet health space, the company is currently shipping to the majority of US states as well as to multiple International countries. The company is focused on select investment, consumer brands, and partnership opportunities in the medical, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and pet industries.

About Trace Analytics Inc.

Trace Analytics Inc. is a leading cannabis science and technology company with significant footprints in lab testing, research and development and licensing. Trace Analytics was started by a group of scientists who specialized in analytical chemistry, genetics and molecular biology. The focus of the team is to ensure compliance with public safety standards and end user safety. Trace Analytics is in the process of expanding throughout the United States, and globally. With the goal of helping the rest of the world adopt "best practices" in cannabis and hemp testing, the company also provides expert consulting services to legislators and regulators in many countries, states and municipalities around the world. For more information, please visit: http://traceanalytics.com.

About Emmes Group

The Emmes Group is a strategy consulting and market research organization supporting firms engaged in the technology and healthcare industries. Our partners have over 50 years of combined experience. We work in partnership with our clients to increase profits and build lasting economic value. Our expertise spans a number of key areas, including: Strategy Consulting, Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Marketing, Market Research & Modeling, Business Development, Technology Licensing, Corporate Financing and, Venture Capital Due Diligence. http://www.emmesgroup.com.

