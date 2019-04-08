A 10,000-liters-per-day plant in Tamil Nadu offers hope for powering clean water without fossil fuels. However, researchers warn the technology is difficult to scale up because PV panels take up so much space.From pv magazine India. India has joined the nations using PV to produce drinking water after a 10,000-liters-per-day solar-powered desalination plant was set up at the Vivekananda Memorial in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. The plant was developed by a team from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and the Ministry of Earth Sciences funded the Rs1.22 crore ($175,000) experimental project. ...

