VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Payment schedule for dividend of EUR 0.15 per share

3 April 2019 Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today publishes its dividend payment schedule for the 2019 financial year.
At the General Meeting held on 28 March, the shareholders approved the payment of a €0.15 dividend per share for the year ended 30 September 2018.
The ex-dividend date is scheduled for 11 April and the dividend will be paid out as of 15 April 2019.
Next publication: H1 2018-2019 revenues,
Monday 13 May 2019, before start of trading
Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com
About Vente-unique.com
Founded in 2006, Vente-Unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2018, Vente-Unique.com posted revenues of €87 million, up 14%.
|ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib
Investor Relations
vente-unique@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
|
Nicolas Bouchez
Press Relations
nbouchez@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
