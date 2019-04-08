

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's exports and imports rose in February leading to an increase in the trade surplus, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The trade surplus grew by EUR 49 million year-on-year to EUR 891 million.



The exports rose 6.9 percent year-on-year, following a 6.5 percent rise in January.



Imports climbed 7.0 percent annually in February, after a 9.7 percent increase in the previous month.



During the January to February period, exports rose 6.7 percent and imports grew 8.4 percent, resulting in a trade deficit of EUR 166 million.



