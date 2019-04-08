

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation slowed for the second consecutive month in March, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent from a year ago in March, following a 2.9 percent rise in February. In January, inflation rate was 3 percent.



Housing cost grew by 5.7 percent annually in March and prices increased by 5.4 percent in alcohol and tobacco.



Prices grew 3.6 percent in restaurants and hotels, and more than 2.5 percent each in education, recreation and culture, and communication.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.1 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX