The provisions allow self-consumption for communities and industrial areas; reduce administrative procedures - especially for small self-consumers; and establish a simplified mechanism for the compensation of self-produced excess energy.From pv magazine Spain. Spain's Council of Ministers on Friday approved the Royal Decree under which the administrative, technical and economic conditions for energy self-consumption will be regulated. The provisions complete the regulatory framework for self consumption defined by Royal Decree-Law 15/2018, which was issued in October and eliminated the so-called ...

