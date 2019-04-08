Hosted by Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL), Technology Summit is the providing ground for cutting-edge technologies, digital transformation and the latest innovation set to be held on April 10th in Istanbul. Visitors can experience next-generation technologies at the 10th Technology Summit.

This year's theme will focus on the company's motto DO (SenYapDiye), and Turkcell CEO and Rodney Brooks, world-renowned roboticist in AI, automation and digital technology fields, will be keynote speakers at Turkcell Technology Summit. The summit attracts more than 70 opinion and business leaders along with more than 10,000 attendees and AI, M2M communication, 5G and smart cities will be the key subjects of more than 20 sessions. Turkcell Technology Summit showcases future technologies which remark Turkey's technological transformation and today's opportunities.

"Turkcell is the digital engine that transforms Turkey at scale and our Digital Operator vision unlocked the door to the global market," says Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO. "Turkcell Technology Summit has a key role in exhibiting our capabilities in infrastructure and digital services. Providing corporations digital business solutions, Turkcell leads Turkey to the future."

Top Roboticists in AI: Rodney Brooks

The famous roboticist Rodney Brooks, who stands out with his ideas about artificial intelligence, automation and digital technology, will be the keynote speaker of The Turkcell Technology Summit. Brooks' speech theme is the much-debated subject, whether robots are an opportunity or a threat for the society.

In parallel, 5 sessions under Marketing, Business, Life, Society and Today titles will be held where visualization and interpretation of Big Data, the future of Content, Data Security, Digital Business Transformation, Smart Home and Buildings, Smart Cities, Augmented Intelligence, Digital Human, and TechFin are the main focus points.

