A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest brand awareness strategy for a consumer electronics company. During the course of the engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client increase their sales by 22% and expand their social media users by 176%. Also, the study highlights how the client was able to build trust with target customers and increase social media engagement.

A new wave of change is poised to transform the consumer electronics industry. With technological advancements and entry of new players in the market, consumer electronics manufacturers are facing fierce competition. This has reshaped the landscape and transformed customer behavior and expectations. Moreover, there's a growing demand for customization and greater customer intimacy. Hence, companies in the consumer electronics industry are forced to find new ways to get closer to the customer while maintaining profitability.This has compelled major players in the industry to develop a strong sense of brand awareness among their audience.

The business challenge:The client is a consumer electronics company. The client, who was new to the market, was facing difficulties in establishing their brand presence in the US market. To sustain profitability in the fiercely competitive landscape, the client realized the need to grasp the attention of users and potential customers by building a better brand image. With Infiniti's brand awareness strategy, they wanted to evaluate the authenticity of the organization and drive effective marketing campaigns to improve brand awareness.

The solution offered:The experts at Infiniti Research helped the client build a marketing strategy centered around target customers' needs and interests. They also helped the client implement offline marketing campaigns, maintain a consistent brand voice, and increase customer trust through personalized strategies. With this, the client was able to boost brand awareness among customers and increase exposure to new audiences. Also, with Infiniti's brand awareness strategy, the company experienced an increase in sales by 22% and a rise in social media users by 176%.

Infiniti brand awareness strategy helped the client to:

Build brand equity and increase the company's marketing ROI

Build a unique identity that differentiated their brand from competitors

Infiniti brand awareness strategy offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing brand recognition and advertising effectiveness

Enhancing their business reach

