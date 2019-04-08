Regulatory News:

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 1st April 2019:

Trading day Type of transaction Number of shares Weighted

average

price (EUR) Total amount

(EUR) 01/04/2019 Transfer 52,287 N/A N/A

Off-market transfer carried out under the delivery and final allotment of the free performance shares of the plan LTI 2016 decided by Sopra Steria's General Meeting of 22/06/2016 and allocated on 24 June 2016 to the beneficiaries who meet all the conditions of the plan after application of the performance conditions. Delivery date in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Plan (see page 208 of the 2017 Registration Document).

