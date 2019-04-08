Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2019) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB :XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has acquired an additional 12,900 hectares of land near Greenwood, British Columbia. The land package, comprised of 17 mineral tenures located in the mining friendly Greenwood District, was acquired by means of a direct purchase and additional staking.

The Providence Mineral Claim surrounds the Gold Drop Property that is currently under an option agreement to GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGX).

GGX Gold completed 71 diamond drill holes on the COD vein in 2018. Highlights from the program are two holes that intercepted 107.5 grams per tonne gold and 880 grams per tonne silver over a 6.90 meter core length and 129 grams per tonne gold and 1,154 grams per tonne silver over a 7.28 meter core length.

The property also adjoins a large swath of land to the South and East that is currently being explored by Kinross Gold Corp.

The claims, with eleven known mineral occurrences, cover or border several historic past producing mines and mineral occurrences, including the Providence mine that operated intermittently from 1893 to 1973. A total of 10,426 Metric tonnes of ore was mined, producing 183 kilograms of gold, 42,552 kilograms of silver, 183 tonnes of lead, 118 tonnes of zinc. The Combination mineral showing was also mined, with 11 tonnes yielding 60,340 grams silver and 653 grams of gold.

The company's field crew recently carried out an initial site visit to the Providence claims, which was designed to locate and sample historical workings. One sample from an unnamed mine dump returned significant gold and silver values of 2.87 grams per tonne gold and 127 grams per tonne silver. The find is located northeast of the historic Providence mine.

Several previously un-documented exploration pits were also discovered, which exposed massive sulphide material containing chalcopyrite, bornite, and magnetite.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern British Columbia. In addition to the two gold projects, The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project, Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements, with the option partners making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

