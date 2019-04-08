Scenic Figure: Ogletree Deakins Brings On Employment Lawyer Leslie Helmer

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / Leading employment law firm, Ogletree Deakins, is proud to announce that veteran employment lawyer, Leslie Helmer, will be joining the firm. Helmer has had a long and successful career, and has built a network of connections in California through hard work and superior client relations. After 27 years of dedicated service to the Bryan Cave Leighton Firm, she will be joining Ogletree in the Los Angeles office as a shareholder. With demonstrated knowledge and experience in litigation, counseling, and other important aspects of employment law, Helmer will be a vital asset to the firm.

After earning her J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles Law School and her B.A. from Stanford University, Leslie began her career in California employment law in 1990. In the decades since, she has acted as counsel to employers on issues related to employee termination, launched investigations into wrongful discharges, and advised clients on matters related to harassment and discrimination. Helmer's expertise also extends to personnel management. Given her deep legal acumen, she has represented clients on the full spectrum of industries, from entertainment to technology.

David Raizman, Managing Shareholder of the Ogletree Deakins Los Angeles office, noted, "I worked with Leslie for ten years and know how much her clients love her and how widely connected she is in the Los Angeles legal market. When a good client tells you that it won't send you its California work because it uses Leslie, you are not surprised, just motivated to hire her."

Ogletree Deakins is one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. "U.S. News - Best Lawyers" recently named Ogletree Deakins it's 2019 "Law Firm of the Year" in Employment Law for the eighth consecutive year.

Contact: ryan.king@ogletree.com

SOURCE: Ogletree Deakins

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541365/Ogletree-Deakins-Brings-On-Employment-Lawyer-Leslie-Helmer