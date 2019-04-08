

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries showed a modest move to the downside during the trading day on Monday, offsetting the uptick seen in the previous session.



Bond prices initially showed a lack of direction before spending the afternoon stuck below the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.8 basis points at 2.519 percent.



Traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves as they await additional clues about the economic outlook and the likelihood of a U.S.-China trade deal being finalized.



A light day on the U.S. economic kept some traders on the sidelines, although the Commerce Department did release a report showing new orders for manufactured goods fell by slightly less than expected in the month of February.



The report said factory orders dropped by 0.5 percent in February after coming in virtually unchanged in January. Economists had expected orders to slide by 0.6 percent.



Amid another quiet day in terms of the economic news, trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $38 billion worth of three-year notes.



Later in the week, traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on consumer and producer prices as well as the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX