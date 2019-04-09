Independent Research Firm Names Icertis as a Contract Lifecycle Management Leader

Icertis is a Leader Again, Earning Highest Customer Reference Score Possible for its Intelligent, Enterprise-Wide Platform

BELLEVUE, Washington, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract lifecycle management in the cloud, today announced its platform was recognized as a leader in Forrester's latest report, The Forrester Wave: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Q1 2019.

Icertis received the top score out of all vendors in the Current Offering category according to Forrester's rigorous 1.0 - 5.0 grading scale. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform received the highest score possible (5.0) in 17 out of 22 current offering criteria (e.g. Contract Importing and Tagging, Contract Approval, Contract Fulfilment Tracking) - more than any other vendor in the evaluation.

According to the report, "Icertis has continued to improve its CLM product since it ranked as a Leader in our 2016 Forrester Wave and has acquired a series of Fortune 100 clients as a result."

In addition to receiving top marks in 17 current offering criteria, Icertis also received the highest score possible in the Globalization, Integration and Customer References criteria; receiving a 5.0 for each category. "Its reference clients gave it above average scores for usability by both administrators and end users and high scores for implementation support and ongoing customer services and support," said Forrester.

"Since Monish and I founded Icertis, we have been on a journey to transform the foundation of commerce," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "It is beyond gratifying to see the Icertis team's hard work validated by being ranked as having the strongest offering in Contract Lifecycle Management! We are more excited than ever about this space and will continue to execute on our mission to be the contract management platform of the world."

Icertis earned the highest score possible in the artificial intelligence strategy criteria, which the report calls out as a key differentiator in the market. "The biggest innovations in CLM are the inclusion of AI functions to address specific areas of weakness or gaps in the contract creation and management processes," wrote Forrester.

To unleash the transformative power of AI for contract management, Icertis is leveraging the unmatched quantity, quality and variety of data in the ICM platform. Using this data, the Icertis AI apps enable companies to solve previously intractable enterprise contract management challenges that are uniquely suited to an AI-powered solution.

The full Forrester Wave: Contract Life-Cycle Management, Q1 2019 can be downloaded here.

About Icertis:

Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. Companies accelerate their business by increasing contract velocity, protect against risk by ensuring regulatory and policy compliance, and optimize their commercial relationships by maximizing revenue and reducing costs. The AI-infused ICM platform is used by companies like 3M, Airbus, Cognizant, Daimler, Transurban, Microsoft and Roche to manage 5.7 million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries.

