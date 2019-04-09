

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) said it has published its latest Taxes paid report detailing the $6.6 billion of taxes and royalties paid globally in 2018, up from $5.1 billion in 2017. The report also outlines Rio Tinto's direct economic contribution of $42.8 billion during 2018.



Australia accounted for the largest portion of the taxes and royalties paid ($4.8 billion), with significant amounts also paid in Canada ($386 million), Chile ($332 million), the United States ($331 million), Mongolia ($308 million), Europe ($146 million) and Africa ($132 million).



Rio Tinto chief financial officer Jakob Stausholm said 'Our overall contribution is far broader than the taxes and royalties we pay, including direct investment in communities, job creation and significant investments with suppliers. In 2018 alone, Rio Tinto's direct economic contribution globally was $42.8 billion, including payments to 37,000 suppliers in over 120 locations.'



