

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GA Telesis, a privately-held integrated aviation services provider, announced Tuesday that its MRO Services Group has signed a long-term agreement with JetBlue (JBLU). The agreement, which began in December 2018, covers the repair and overhaul of a variety of components for JetBlue's fleet of Embraer 190.



The MRO Services Group has a strong focus on performance by deploying lean operations and eliminating waste from daily activities that lead to direct cost savings for customers.



GA Telesis can deliver OEM quality material at competitive prices to its customers while enhancing the OEMs market channels.



Bill Cade, Vice President, Technical Operations, JetBlue, said, 'The E190 is important to our current network strategy, particularly in the Northeast and on some of our busiest key routes. GA Telesis is a valued partner of JetBlue overseeing the maintenance of our 60 E190 aircraft.'



